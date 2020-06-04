Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,973 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,973 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of SPX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SPX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in SPX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in SPX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.43 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

