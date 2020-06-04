Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,442 Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Northeast Bancorp worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28,989 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp in the first quarter worth $330,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $17.54 on Thursday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.72.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Northeast Bancorp had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

