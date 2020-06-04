Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 46,066 Shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cato worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cato by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Cato by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 1,716.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 103,095 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cato by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Cato Corp has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

