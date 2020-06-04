Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Navient by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 443,020 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Navient by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 731,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after buying an additional 136,862 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,840,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,544,000 after acquiring an additional 313,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Navient by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 465,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 106,419 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Navient stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

