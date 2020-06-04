Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,078.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 457,197 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.51 per share, for a total transaction of $54,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,351.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,830,410. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMG. Citigroup reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of AMG opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $94.07.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.