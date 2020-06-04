Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $6,283,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

