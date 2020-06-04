Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,525.45. The company has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

