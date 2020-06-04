Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $881,000. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,388.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,013.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Aegis increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

