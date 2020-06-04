Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,388.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,013.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

