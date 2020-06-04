Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.6% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $881,000. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the first quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,056,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,250,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,388.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,013.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

