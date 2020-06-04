Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Aegis lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,478.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,388.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,013.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

