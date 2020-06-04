Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 485,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 520,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson purchased 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 75.41%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

