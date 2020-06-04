Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $18,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,927,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $6,238,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 481,670 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.73. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMKR shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

