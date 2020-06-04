Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.85, but opened at $5.35. Amyris shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 5,101,628 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Amyris alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $796.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,620,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 128,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 56,788 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Amyris by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 108,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amyris by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.