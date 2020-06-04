Analysts Anticipate Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $596,096.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 145,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $8,373,013.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,908 shares in the company, valued at $47,514,133.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,941 shares of company stock worth $18,354,799. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $188,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $184,009,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,579,000 after buying an additional 2,513,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 1,564,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,340,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,451,000 after buying an additional 712,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $57.76 on Monday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

