Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

6/2/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/23/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/15/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

5/8/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/6/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/30/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/21/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/10/2020 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company's sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. "

NTLA opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.73. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

