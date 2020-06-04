Analysts Set Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) PT at $5.35

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.35.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,763.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $29,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 46,705 shares of company stock valued at $196,594. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 1,192,450 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.1% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,575,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after purchasing an additional 566,970 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 31.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,603,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 621,763 shares during the period. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $6,281,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 311,761 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $631.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

