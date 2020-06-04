Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. Rising gathering, compression and fresh water delivery volumes are aiding its bottom line. Notably, the firm made a downward revision to its 2020 capital budget. As a result, the company’s raised its free cash flow guidance. However, the midstream firm’s capacity to clear a portion of its long-term debt is in question since the business scenario is unfavorable owing to coronavirus-induced decline in energy demand. Moreover, the firm’s balance sheet is more levered than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. Also, rising direct operating expenses are hurting the profit levels. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

AM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of AM opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 3.70.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $16,922,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 102,454 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after purchasing an additional 496,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

