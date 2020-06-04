Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $717,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,395,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIV opened at $40.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $55.68.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.15 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

