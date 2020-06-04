Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,951 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,227 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 835,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Foundation from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, CFO John Michel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $623,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 2,658 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,643.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,658 shares of company stock worth $52,603. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $629.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.47.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

