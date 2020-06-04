Aperio Group LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 79.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $480.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

