Aperio Group LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZIOP. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIOP opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $683.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

