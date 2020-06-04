Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRR. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 546.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,071,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 905,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $16,571,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,147,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 677,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,201,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,678,000 after purchasing an additional 470,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($2.31). The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.43 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

