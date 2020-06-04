Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,748 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HVT. ValuEngine lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

HVT opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.44. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $179.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.38%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

