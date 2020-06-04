Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Up 3%

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.77 and last traded at $22.39, approximately 9,684 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 351,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.07. The company has a market cap of $593.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

In related news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson purchased 25,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

