Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Mackay Shields LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 86,084 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Mackay Shields LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $315,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

