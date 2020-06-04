Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Shares of AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

