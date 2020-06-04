Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $71,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

