Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,078 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.5% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 445,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Apple by 4.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 90,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 26.3% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.86. The company has a market cap of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

