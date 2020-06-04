Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 58.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

ARMK opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

In other news, CEO John J. Zillmer purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 20,517,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $533,672,295.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 78,400 shares of company stock worth $1,869,168 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

