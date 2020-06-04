ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 30.4% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 609,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $964.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, EVP Der Reis Dennis Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,006.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $154,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

