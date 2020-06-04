Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $87.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 31376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 45,557 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.