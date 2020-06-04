Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $87.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $65.77 and last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 31376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.70.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

