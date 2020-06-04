AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Position Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its position in shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,249,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,626,000 after purchasing an additional 574,205 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,170,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,040,000 after purchasing an additional 181,092 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 860,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 748,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRC opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AtriCure Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.13 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,800,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,169,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on AtriCure from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

