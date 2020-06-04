Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Avrobio worth $40,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avrobio by 841.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Avrobio Inc has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

