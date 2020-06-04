Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 101,104 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,109,927 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 101,104 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Microsoft worth $1,121,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a market cap of $1,403.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

