Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Up 7.5%

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 597,009 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,838,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Banco Santander Brasil’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 38.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 253.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.