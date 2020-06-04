Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,815,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.95% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKT shares. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.75.

SKT stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a P/E ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 1.92. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

