Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 998,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Steelcase worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 581,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 124,280 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 221,170 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of SCS stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.