Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 37,441 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Elastic worth $9,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Elastic by 4,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,026,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,955 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,926,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. DA Davidson began coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 546,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,167,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $504,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,714,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,831,213. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $89.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.