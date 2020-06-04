Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,770 Shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Adient worth $9,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adient by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil bought 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jerome J. Dorlack bought 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $35,397.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,986.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.91.

ADNT opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. Adient PLC has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adient PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

