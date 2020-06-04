Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 285,300 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 26.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Blucora were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Blucora by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Blucora by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Blucora by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

BCOR opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. Blucora Inc has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $32.41.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $263.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Blucora’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

