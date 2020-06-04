Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 44,104 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252,572 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 44,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.05% of 3D Systems worth $9,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,010 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,595 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 230,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $96,000 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DDD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $904.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DDD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

