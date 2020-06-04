Barclays Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €6.10 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) received a €6.10 ($7.09) price objective from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AT1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.76) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.90 ($6.86) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.02 ($9.33).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €5.48 ($6.37) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €4.87 and its 200-day moving average is €6.72. Aroundtown has a one year low of €2.88 ($3.35) and a one year high of €8.88 ($10.33).

Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

