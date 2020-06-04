BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

In related news, CEO Lee Delaney sold 17,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $487,047.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,404,670.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $422,493.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 736,850 shares of company stock worth $19,784,225. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

