BlackRock Inc. Has $21.81 Million Stock Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of Diamond S Shipping worth $21,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sanjay Sukhrani sold 3,900 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $46,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,437.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.32. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. Research analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DSSI. Fearnley Fonds lowered Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

