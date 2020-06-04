BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.34% of Bank First National worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank First National by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First National in the 1st quarter valued at $4,816,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First National by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

Get Bank First National alerts:

Bank First National stock opened at $58.16 on Thursday. Bank First National Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27.

Bank First National (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Bank First National Profile

Bank First National Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First National that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Northeastern Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; and checking, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.