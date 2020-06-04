Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,613 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 46,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 23,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

In related news, SVP Oscar K. Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 150,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $507,600. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.