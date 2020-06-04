Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 19,763 Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 76,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,338,000 after buying an additional 219,671 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). Umpqua had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $259.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

