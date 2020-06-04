Blair William & Co. IL Has $213,000 Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW stock opened at $105.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.56 and a 12 month high of $149.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CW. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

